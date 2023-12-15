DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Be Cute

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
Selling fast
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Join us as we celebrate 10 years of Be Cute with special guest star SASHA VELOUR!

Shows by

Charlene

Richard

Julie J

Showponii

Lena Horné

Music by

Horrorchata

Ickarus

Jessamess

Boyish Charm

Hannah Lou

21+
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sasha Velour

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

