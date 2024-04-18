Top track

Chakra

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

vasco brondi in concerto

Duel Club
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chakra
Got a code?

About

VASCO BRONDI

UN SEGNO DI VITA

Annunciate le prime date del tour che seguiranno l’uscita di un nuovo lavoro discografico

Torna Vasco Brondi: a tre anni da PAESAGGIO DOPO LA BATTAGLIA, il primo album pubblicato a suo nome dopo la conclusione del progetto...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ufficio K.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Vasco Brondi

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.