DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Cheap Salvation Tour: Electric Six + Supersuckers + Volk

Alex's Bar
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Electric Six + Supersuckers Co Headline Cheap Salvation Tour

with special guests TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Electric Six, Supersuckers, VOLK

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

