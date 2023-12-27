DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

What Day Is It Anyway?! A Jumbo Celebration

Belgrave Music Hall
Wed, 27 Dec, 5:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Belgrave Presents

What Day Is It Anyways?!

A Jumbo Celebration

with Jumbo Records DJs All Night Long

In those funny days between Christmas and New Years, we've got ypu covered with sopme of our favourite crews. Ditch the Netflix and come join our neigh...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Belgrave Presents.
Lineup

Simpatico

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open5:00 pm
350 capacity

