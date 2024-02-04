Top track

PLEASURE CENTRE - Opener

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Back To Back Festival 2024

Brudenell Social Club
3 Feb - 4 Feb 2024
GigsLeeds
From £2.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PLEASURE CENTRE - Opener
Got a code?

About

Back To Back is a new festival curated by Brudenell Presents focusing on the local music scene and celebrating the wealth of talent Leeds has to offer. As part of Independent Venue Week. 2024's line-up features Big Warm Bed, El Madrid, Gladboy, Green Garde...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Gladboy, PLEASURE CENTRE, Shaene and 2 more

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.