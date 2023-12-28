DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saint Negus + Attempt + Prince Drama

L'international
Thu, 28 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

⚡SAINT NEGUS⚡

(Paris, FR - Rock)

Une aura d'un prophète en perdition et l'attitude rock'n'roll donne une présence esthétique diabolique sur scène. SAINT NEGUS explore le pont direct entre l'Orient et l'Occident avec un nubian rock "in your face" authenti...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prince Drama

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

