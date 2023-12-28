DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GLORY
(Paris, FR - Stoner Grunge)
Glory est un groupe de musique rock parisien créé en 2017. Après une expérience au sein du collectif «Rouge Rouge 3» avec le projet « Magic bus tour » en 2017 et 2018, deux de ces membres se lancent dans le projet Glory....
