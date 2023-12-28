DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Glory + Saint Negus + Attempt

L'international
Thu, 28 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GLORY

(Paris, FR - Stoner Grunge)

Glory est un groupe de musique rock parisien créé en 2017. Après une expérience au sein du collectif «Rouge Rouge 3» avec le projet « Magic bus tour » en 2017 et 2018, deux de ces membres se lancent dans le projet Glory....

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

