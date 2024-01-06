Top track

House Record - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Steve Lawler presents Pendulum

Do Not Sit On The Furniture
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMiami
$30.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

House Record - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

Saturday, January, 06th, Steve Lawler & Do Not Sit present

PENDULUM

Music by: STEVE LAWLER

Vibe Setters:

Octa Digio

PENDULUM is a new project produced by Steve Lawler. The brand signifies all things quality and equilibrium. Bringing together the deepe...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Do Not Sit On The Furniture.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Steve Lawler, Octa Digio

Venue

Do Not Sit On The Furniture

423 16th St, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.