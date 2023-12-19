DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join the Poetic Research Bureau for our final reading of the year. Three poets from Los Angeles, none of whom are named Danny, and none of whom have starred in any early 90s television (that we know of).
~
Jared Joseph is boring.
Gracie Hadland is a wri...
