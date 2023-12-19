DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jared Joseph, Gracie Hadland, Adam Stutz

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
TalkLos Angeles
Join the Poetic Research Bureau for our final reading of the year. Three poets from Los Angeles, none of whom are named Danny, and none of whom have starred in any early 90s television (that we know of).

Jared Joseph is boring.

Gracie Hadland is a wri...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Poetic Research Bureau
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

