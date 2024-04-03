Top track

Death Before Dishonor + Subzero

Lido
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Death Before Dishonor has begun to make their own legacy, making themselves a rising cornerstone of Boston hardcore in five short years as a band. Since the release of their EP Friends Family Forever on Bridge Nine at the beginning of 2005, DBD has taken t...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Subzero, Death Before Dishonor

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

