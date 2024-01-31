Top track

A Night in Havana 1st House

The Piano Bar Soho
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrating the rhythm, energy, and infectious Cuban beats, this November with a special series from the Sambroso All Stars and Ron Santiago de Cuba. Every ticket to our Latin filled journey includes a glass of special Club Punch. This iconic ensemble will...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sambroso All Stars

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

