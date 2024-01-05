DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Habitual Clubbing Night: A Queer Rave (by Ritual)

Rashõmon Club
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ritual The Club & Rashõmon Club

present

Habitual Clubbing Night: A Queer Rave

Friday 5th of January 2024

Welcome to 2024 - The Alternative NYE

Gear up for the ultimate edition of Habitual Clubbing Night, the clubbing counterpart to Habitual - Beyond t...

Questo è un evento 18+
Rashõmon Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Rashõmon Club

Via Degli Argonauti 16, 00154 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

