Louis Cole

Lieu Secret, Paris
Sun, 28 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Louis Cole

Ever since he picked up a pair of drumsticks at eight years old and began playing along to a James Brown CD, Louis Cole has been chasing the funk. “It’s a feeling that is hard to describe but I know when it’s there and when it’s real,” he says. “It’s this Read more

Event information

On se demande si la folie de Louis Cole sera limitée par son talent, ou le contraire. En fait, ils se nourrissent l’un et l’autre et ne connaissent pas de limites... L'artiste fait une halte à Paris pour un secret show intimiste et unique !

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par GiantSteps.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Louis Cole

Venue

Lieu Secret, Paris

Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

