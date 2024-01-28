DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ever since he picked up a pair of drumsticks at eight years old and began playing along to a James Brown CD, Louis Cole has been chasing the funk. “It’s a feeling that is hard to describe but I know when it’s there and when it’s real,” he says. “It’s this
On se demande si la folie de Louis Cole sera limitée par son talent, ou le contraire. En fait, ils se nourrissent l’un et l’autre et ne connaissent pas de limites... L'artiste fait une halte à Paris pour un secret show intimiste et unique !
