Screening of CASSIUS X: Becoming Ali

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market
Sat, 27 Jan, 5:30 pm
FilmLondon
£6
The New Black Film Collective and Shepherd's Bush Market are bringing CASSIUS X: Becoming Ali, a film which follows the early years of Cassius Clay, from bright-eyed rookie to world heavyweight champion and from working class intellectual to one of America...

This is an 12+ event
Presented by Shepherds Bush Market.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market

Arch 182 Shepherd's Bush Market, W12 8DF, London, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open5:30 pm

