Sabela

Heliogàbal
Sat, 27 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La líder de la nueva escena pop en GaliciaSabela Ramil es una de las caras visibles de esta nueva ola de pop electrónico que triunfa en el panorama musical actual. Con sus tintes animados y bailables, Sabela eleva su música a un aspecto más eufórico, convi...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

