DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La líder de la nueva escena pop en GaliciaSabela Ramil es una de las caras visibles de esta nueva ola de pop electrónico que triunfa en el panorama musical actual. Con sus tintes animados y bailables, Sabela eleva su música a un aspecto más eufórico, convi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.