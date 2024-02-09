DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One Foot in the Rave

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 9 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Building on the momentum of the last few months, One Foot in the Rave returns, this time to the hidden gem, Folklore. With an incredible sound system and rainforest vibes, this grassroots music venue is perfect for an intimate rave.

Bringing the tunes on...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by One Foot in the Rave.
Anil

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

