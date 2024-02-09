DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Breakfast For Dinner w/ Four Color Zack

Park On Fremont
Fri, 9 Feb, 7:00 pm
PartyLas Vegas
$6.18
Blank Gallery Presents: Breakfast For Dinner on Friday, February 9 at Park On Fremont featuring DJ sets by Four Color Zack, Bella Fiasco, RCADE, and AndyOowops.

With activations and installations by Vintage Night Market, STIIIZY, Cali Traditional, AIRO, a...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Blank Gallery.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Park On Fremont

506 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

