Raj Poojara: Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Thu, 21 Mar, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join serial semi-finalist and finalist Raj Poojara as he works out who is and what’s wrong with him for his upcoming show.

Raj is the Regional Finalist of the BBC’s New Comedy Awards, Semi-Finalist of SYTYF? and finalist and semi-finalist of so many other...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raj Poojara

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

