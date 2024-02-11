DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Inspired by 1980's New Wave as well as the Y2K Indie dance scene and labels like DFA, Montreal/Amsterdam four-piece Baby's Berserk make their Manchester debut following the release of their self-titled debut LP last year.
