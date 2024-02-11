Top track

Baby's Berserk - Eat Your Dollar

Baby's Berserk

YES Basement
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22

About

Inspired by 1980's New Wave as well as the Y2K Indie dance scene and labels like DFA, Montreal/Amsterdam four-piece Baby's Berserk make their Manchester debut following the release of their self-titled debut LP last year.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

