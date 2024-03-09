DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bad Bunny Birthday Bash 2024

El Club Detroit
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BENITO’S BIRTHDAY BASH 🐰💥

From the partiers behind 'NOCHE DE VERANO SIN TI' comes BBB - a special edition dance party for fans of Bad Bunny.

¡Vamos a perrear!

📍 El Club - Detroit

🎂 Saturday, March 9

⏰ 10PM

💃 18+

We all wish Benito would spend h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NOCHE DE VERANO SIN TI.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

