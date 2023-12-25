DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
XPAxMAS
Per il terzo atterraggio su KPAX partiremo il 25 dicembre alle 23.30, al Club 44 per l’ultimo festeggiamento di Natale con una speciale famiglia, quella che si ritrova sempre in festa :)
🪅🪅 più natalizio di così non si poteva 🪅🪅
In consolle...
