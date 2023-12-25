DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KPAxMas party !

Main Club - Club 44
Mon, 25 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
XPAxMAS

Per il terzo atterraggio su KPAX partiremo il 25 dicembre alle 23.30, al Club 44 per l’ultimo festeggiamento di Natale con una speciale famiglia, quella che si ritrova sempre in festa :)

🪅🪅 più natalizio di così non si poteva 🪅🪅

In consolle...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

