DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jake La Botz Night #3

Icehouse
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
From $20.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOW START // $15 ADVANCE (+fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR // $25 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+ fees)

Jake La Botz is a songwriter, actor, meditation teacher, and fiction writer. His music and acting have been featured in film and television, incl...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jake La Botz

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

