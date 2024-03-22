DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Modern Standards Supergroup

The Forge
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Modern Standards Supergroup

Harvey Mason - Drums

Felix Pastorius - Bass

Ernie Watts - Saxophone

Niels Lan Doky - Piano

“The creme de la creme of the international jazz and music scene.” Jazz Blues News, Belgium

The Modern Standards Supergroup play a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.