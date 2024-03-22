DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Modern Standards Supergroup
Harvey Mason - Drums
Felix Pastorius - Bass
Ernie Watts - Saxophone
Niels Lan Doky - Piano
“The creme de la creme of the international jazz and music scene.” Jazz Blues News, Belgium
The Modern Standards Supergroup play a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.