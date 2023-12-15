DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friday Vibin’

Guru Club
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyParis
FRIDAY VIBIN’

Vendredi 15 décembre de 23h à 5h

LINE UP : HANOWER - ACG

Préparez vous à vivre l’expérience du “Friday Vibin’” au Guru Club de Bastille le vendredi 15 décembre de 23H à 5h.

Plongez au cœur de cette soirée Open Format portée par l’énergie...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Guru World.
Guru Club

36 Boulevard De La Bastille, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open10:30 pm

