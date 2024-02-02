DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nosaj Thing b2b Jacques Greene

H0l0
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nosaj Thing & Jacques Greene are coming to New York - H0l0 on Friday, February 2nd.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Nosaj Thing, Jacques Greene

H0l0

1090 Wyckoff Ave, Queens, NY 11385, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

