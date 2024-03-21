DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Siberia
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TC Superstar is a collaborative performance group. Frontperson Connor McCampbell’s production style is rooted in modern bedroom pop, but alludes to 80’s synthwave and late 70’s dance music. TC Superstar features high-energy dance by LB Flett, Emily DiFranc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

