Drag Comedy Cabaret

Pot Kettle Black
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyManchester
From £17
About

Fancy a laugh? Want something a bit different? Then get ready to be in stiches as the ICONIC BBC New Comedy Award shortlisted drag comedian Lady Bushra brings you a comedy night like no other!

Played by Amir, Lady Bushra is a bad girl from Bradford and is...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bushra.
Lineup

Venue

Pot Kettle Black

Angel Gardens, 1 Rochdale Road, Manchester, M4 4GE, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

