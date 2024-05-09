DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Simpsons Quiz

Market House
Thu, 9 May 2024, 6:30 pm
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We’re bringing Springfield to Brixton as we honour the ultimate animated nuclear family with a test of knowledge.

Do you know who shot Mr Burns? Or what Homer sold his soul to the devil for? Then bring your pals and get stuck into an evening full of laugh...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Market House.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

