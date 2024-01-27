DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dub Echo : Young Warrior, Young Veteran, Demkaz...

Transbordeur
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€21.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hey dubbers !

On inaugurera 2024 devant les stacks, comme il se doit :-)

Ce sera l'heure des bonnes résolutions, on vous a donc concocté une affiche 100% inédite, héhé !

Tout droit débarqués de Cologne, c'est le Young Veteran Soundsystem qui hostera cet...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par le Transbordeur et Totaal Rez.
Lineup

1
Young Warrior, Paul "Pilah" Kozmik, Demkaz and 1 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

