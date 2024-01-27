DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hey dubbers !
On inaugurera 2024 devant les stacks, comme il se doit :-)
Ce sera l'heure des bonnes résolutions, on vous a donc concocté une affiche 100% inédite, héhé !
Tout droit débarqués de Cologne, c'est le Young Veteran Soundsystem qui hostera cet...
