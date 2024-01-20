DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FESTIZAL vol.1 : la soirée en mode festival
DJ MAZAL et son crew vous invitent à leur premier festival : une soirée de folie avec DJ, chanteurs - mais aussi des artistes que l’on garde surprise pour le moment - le samedi 20 janvier à Blonde Venus. Rien de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.