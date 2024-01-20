DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festizal, la soirée en mode festival

Blonde Venus
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyBordeaux
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FESTIZAL vol.1 : la soirée en mode festival

DJ MAZAL et son crew vous invitent à leur premier festival : une soirée de folie avec DJ, chanteurs - mais aussi des artistes que l’on garde surprise pour le moment - le samedi 20 janvier à Blonde Venus. Rien de...

Tout public
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.