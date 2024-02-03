Top track

Pinto (NYC) - Dangerous

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vibrations : A Night of House

VIRGO
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pinto (NYC) - Dangerous
Got a code?

Event information

Get ready for another electrifying experience as "Vibrations" takes over Virgo for an unforgettable night.

Featuring two uniquely curated rooms that will keep you moving with your choice of 4 DJs. Main guest for the night Pinto (NYC), whose infectious mix...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Vibrations Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pinto (NYC)

Venue

VIRGO

324 Grand Street, New York City, New York 10002, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.