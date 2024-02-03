DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for another electrifying experience as "Vibrations" takes over Virgo for an unforgettable night.
Featuring two uniquely curated rooms that will keep you moving with your choice of 4 DJs. Main guest for the night Pinto (NYC), whose infectious mix...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.