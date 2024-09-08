Top track

Ricci Weekender 2024 - Sunday

Radicepura
Sun, 8 Sept, 1:00 pm
GigsCatania
From €30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

𝙎𝙐𝙉𝘿𝘼𝙔 | 𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙇𝙀 𝙏𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏 𝙍𝘼𝘿𝙄𝘾𝙀𝙋𝙐𝙍𝘼

Ticket BIG Lunch : From 1 p.m.
Lunch + Concert

Ticket Concert: from 5 p.m
Concert

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Mercati Generali Circolo Culturale.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Erlend Øye & La Comitiva

Venue

Radicepura

Via Fogazzaro, 19, 95014 Giarre CT, Italy
Doors open1:00 pm

