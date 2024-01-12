Top track

Veleno and Freekk Family Act 3

Kindergarten
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€6

About

Kinder & Freekk House Pres. *vElEnO* Act. #3

Venerdi 12 Gennaio | dalle 23.30 fino a tardi

vI aBbiAmo dAtO l'aNtiDoTo, oRa vi DaRemo iL vElEnO

*aRe YoU SiCk ?

wE hAvE tHe cUrE

We ArE tHe pOisOn*

Al nostro Veleno si aggiunge un importante ingredient...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Boyrebecca, SARABAMBA, Claudia Sapienza

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

