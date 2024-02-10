DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SANREMO BELLEZZA 2024

ARCI Bellezza
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SANREMO BELLEZZA 2024 | MILANO

Proiezione in diretta della Finale

& Live w/ Disco Pianobar + Guests

SABATO 10 FEBBRAIO 2024

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

