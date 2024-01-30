DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Damaged Disco ft. Grey Factor, DJ Joel Petersen

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
Damaged Disco returns as a monthly event starting on Jan. 30th with a live performance by Grey Factor and DJ sets from Joel Petersen (ex-The Faint, Science In Nature) and resident DJ DAT68 (Pulsars, Moving Units).

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Grey Factor, Joel Petersen

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

