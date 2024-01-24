Top track

Paolo Baldini DubFiles, Hempress Sativa - Boom - Wah Da Da Deng

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paolo Baldini Dubfiles meets Mellow Mood

Sala Villanos
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Paolo Baldini DubFiles, Hempress Sativa - Boom - Wah Da Da Deng
Got a code?

About

Mañana Dub, la declinación dub del sexto álbum de Mellow Mood, realizada por el productor italiano Paolo Baldini DubFiles, desde siempre arquitecto sonoro de la banda.

En la base del trabajo de Baldini está la voluntad de dar nueva vida a los temas origin...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por ItaliaES.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paolo Baldini DubFiles, Mellow Mood

Venue

Sala Villanos

Calle De Bernardino Obregón 18, 28012 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.