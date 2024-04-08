DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paolo Cognetti x Da Quaggiù

ARCI Bellezza
Mon, 8 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
TalkMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Paolo Cognetti - “Giù nella Valle”

(Einaudi, 2023) con Federico Dragogna

8 APRILE 2024 | CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

Da Quaggiù: Guardare in Alto per Guardarci Meglio

INGRESSO RISERVATO AI SOCI ARCI

Una Rassegna di Via Audio e Arci Bellezza

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Via Audio
Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

