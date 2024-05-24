DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy Night: Arabs Are Not Funny

Grand Junction
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
POSTPONED *NEW DATE: FRIDAY 24 MAY*

Unfortunately, this Friday’s (23 Feb) Arabs Are Not Funny has been postponed to a new date, Friday 24 May.

If you have booked a ticket for the original date, it will still be valid and we hope you can still join us.

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Arts Canteen and Grand Junction
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
Doors open7:00 pm

