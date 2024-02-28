Top track

Jehst @ The Jazz Cafe

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
£18.70

About

The Doctor’s Orders Presents 

JEHST

+ support

 Date: 7pm-10.30pm 28th February 2024

The Jazz Café, Parkway Camden, London NW1 7PG

TICKETS: £17.00

 Info : www.thedoctorsorders.com

==================================================

One of the UK’s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Doctor's Orders.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jehst

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

