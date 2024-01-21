DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NANO

1720
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $33.48
About

Nothing But Noise Tour

This is an all ages event
Presented by Fake Star
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
854 capacity

