In The Pines

ROZZ-TOX
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRock Island
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wide-eyed and longing, In The Pines creates its own sacred geometry of rock. Through unexpected collisions of psychedelia, prog rock, shoegaze, and blues, the band decorates a sprawling sonic landscape with lyrics and melodies that walk a tightrope of rest...

All ages
Presented by Rozz-Tox
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

In the Pines

Venue

ROZZ-TOX

2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

