Parton The Interruption: A Tribute To Dolly And Her Music

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Parton The Interruption: A Tribute To Dolly And Her Music live at Eddie's Attic!

Amplify My Community is paying tribute to the incomparable Dolly Parton with a night of her greatest songs, performed by a collection of the very best local and regional arti...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

