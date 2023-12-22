DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Baile da Gringa

Celine
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
Baile da gringa está vindo diretamente de Miami para parar Orlando mais uma vez

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
Venue

Celine

22 Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
1000 capacity

