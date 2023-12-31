DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Clapham Comedy Club New Years Eve Comedy Party

The Bread and Roses
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday 31st December 2023

Clapham Comedy Club New Years Eve Comedy Party

Nathan Caton , Paul Sweeney , Ali Woods , Isabelle Farah, Chris Ford , Currer Ball & MC Sion James

Six Top Comedians plus Compere which includes stars of Live At The Apollo, Mock T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Collywobblers Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Nathan Caton, Ali Woods, Sion James and 5 more

Venue

The Bread and Roses

The Bread and Roses ,68 Clapham Manor St, Clapham Common SW4 6DZ
Doors open6:30 pm

