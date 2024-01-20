Top track

Dalton John - Payback

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dalton John + Kheli + Sainte Exp (Club)

L'international
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:45 pm
DJParis
€7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dalton John - Payback
Got a code?

About

⚡ DALTON JOHN ⚡

(Paris, FR - UK, House)

⚡ SAINTE EXP ⚡

(Paris, FR - House, Techno)

⚡ KHELI⚡

(Paris, FR - EBM, Acid)

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sainte Exp, Kheli, Dalton John

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.