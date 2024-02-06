DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Signature Comedy Club - Sara Pascoe + Sindhu Vee + More TBA!

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£18.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday February 6th 2023

Signature Comedy Club

Work In Progress from Sara Pascoe, Sindhu Vee & More!

8pm to 10.30pm

Doors 7pm

Tonight in the brewery, catch world class comedians Sara Pascoe & Sindhu Vee previewing new jokes, with two more guest perfo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sara Pascoe, Sindhu Vee

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

