DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
January Blues Festival presents
THE BAD BLUES BAND
+ special guests: TBC
+ Host/DJ: Snowboy
"Hugely Impressive" Classic Rock Magazine
Forged from the fires of the London music scene in 2017, The Bad Day Blues Band have developed a new genre; describ...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.