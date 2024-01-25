Top track

January Blues Festival: The Bad Day Blues Band

The Forge
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

January Blues Festival presents

THE BAD BLUES BAND

+ special guests: TBC

+ Host/DJ: Snowboy

"Hugely Impressive" Classic Rock Magazine

Forged from the fires of the London music scene in 2017, The Bad Day Blues Band have developed a new genre; describ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bad Day Blues Band

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

