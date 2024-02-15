Top track

EYES WIDE OPEN + GUESTS | SLAUGHTER CLUB - MILANO

Slaughter Club
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€16.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hero Booking in collaborazione con We Fuckin Rock e Rocker Sound presentano gli EYES WIDE OPEN e PARASITE INC sul palco dello Slaughter Club

Ti ricordiamo che l'ingresso e' riservato agli associati ACSI.

Per associarti, scrivi a tessere.slaughtercluboffi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hero Booking.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Eyes Wide Open, Parasite Inc.

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

