Taylors House Party

White Horse Inn
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
DJBerkeley
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Your Events To Life & Big Gay Party Presents....

Taylor’s House Party: Lover Fest Edition

Join us as we celebrate the month of love with yours truly. Don’t have a date? IT'S OK, bring the

people you love and dance the night away to all the bops from you...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Anthony Waite Productions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

White Horse Inn

6551 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, California 94609, United States
Doors open8:30 pm
850 capacity

