THE LILAC HOUR + SUPPORT

Notting Hill Arts Club
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.25

About

The Lilac Hour are a London-based indie rock band. Lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Jake McCollum, lead guitarist Matt Davies-Saunders, bassist James Katz and drummer Matt Volpato combine to produce the kind of energetic riffs and intricate melodies which...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp Promotions.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lilac Hour

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

