DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Lilac Hour are a London-based indie rock band. Lead singer and rhythm guitarist, Jake McCollum, lead guitarist Matt Davies-Saunders, bassist James Katz and drummer Matt Volpato combine to produce the kind of energetic riffs and intricate melodies which...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.